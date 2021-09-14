Announcing the 2021 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit
Your first look at all the exclusive merch and perks arriving with this year's MU+ kit!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our all-new, supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today to enjoy your favorite stories just three months after they’re in stores!
Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription, has unveiled an all-new, all-different app experience with the same instant access to over 29,000 digital comics! Along with Marvel’s exclusive vertically-scrolling Infinity Comics, subscribers can now enjoy unlimited comic downloads, personalized reading recommendations, and the ability to follow favorite series, characters, and creators by creating your own reading lists!
Now, Marvel Unlimited Plus members will also receive this year’s brand-new Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit, an homage to the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and his upcoming 60th anniversary! For $99 your first year, join the Marvel Unlimited Plus tier and enjoy additional perks, and these collectibles, for yourself!
In addition to gaining this coveted kit and instant access to over 29,000 comics, Marvel Unlimited Plus members get extended digital benefits like 10% off Marvel Merchandise and more at ShopDisney.com, plus exclusive invites and access to select Marvel events. Here's the rundown on this year’s Spider-Man-centric kit, a celebration of classic creators including Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, and John Romita Sr.
- Limited Edition Hasbro Marvel Legends Captain Kate "Kitty" Pryde figure not available anywhere else!
- X-MEN (2021) #1 Peach Momoko Polaris Variant
- SINISTER WAR (2021) #1 Marc Aspinall Variant
- Exclusive S.W.O.R.D. Logo Patch
- Exclusive Spider-Gwen by Skottie Young Pin
Marvel Unlimited is your one-stop mobile and web destination for just about every Marvel comic you can get your hands on, with newer series added as early as three months after they’re in stores. Marvel Unlimited’s classic comics catalog expands monthly too—meaning you can span the entire history of Marvel Comics. This perfect on-the-go service is accessible through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices.
If 29,000 comics sounds a bit overwhelming—don’t worry! Marvel Unlimited’s READING GUIDE section is updated weekly, and it collects complete events like KING IN BLACK, X OF SWORDS, or INFINITY WARS, plus spotlights recommended series, new additions, and character or creator guides. If you’re an event follower who wants that definitive reading order, or you’d prefer to explore by favorite characters, our editor-curated guides have you set. Get started with a few of our must-read Spider-Man stories!
An added bonus? New subscribers get 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join Marvel Unlimited, and more points when they renew their subscription! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today and earn exclusive rewards just by being a Marvel fan! See what rewards are available here.
For all this exclusive merch and more, sign up to be a Marvel Unlimited Plus member for $99 your first year today!
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!