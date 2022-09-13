Announcing the 2022 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit
Your first look at all the exclusive merch and perks arriving with this year's Marvel Unlimited Plus kit!
Marvel Unlimited, Marvel's digital comics subscription service, offers members instant access to over 30,000 Marvel comics.
Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, offers members instant access to over 30,000 comics on its award-winning app and web service. Last year, the Marvel Unlimited app also unveiled an all-new supercharged experience and debuted its exclusive, vertical Infinity Comics lineup. This slate of app-exclusive series feature new stories every week, spanning a variety of genres and starring fan-favorite characters, all from Marvel’s top creators.
Now, Marvel Unlimited Plus members will also receive this year’s brand-new Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit, an homage to two of Marvel’s top attorneys/Super Heroes: the Sensational She-Hulk and the Man Without Fear, AKA Daredevil! This year’s kit also features items celebrating the latest stories from Marvel Comics, including the A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY event and Captain America: Sam Wilson’s latest turn as the Star-Spangled Avenger. For $99 your first year, join the Marvel Unlimited Plus tier and enjoy additional perks, and these collectibles, for yourself!
In addition to gaining this coveted kit and instant access to over 30,000 comics, Marvel Unlimited Plus members get extended digital benefits like 10% off Marvel Merchandise and more at ShopDisney.com, plus exclusive invites and access to select Marvel events. Here's the rundown on this year’s She-Hulk and Daredevil-centric kit, a celebration of classic creators like John Byrne and Bill Everett.
- Limited Edition Hasbro Marvel Legends Daredevil figure not available anywhere else!
- A.X.E. EVE OF JUDGEMENT (2022) #1 Peach Momoko Variant Comic
- Daredevil litho by Romy Jones
- Captain America: Sam Wilson's Shield Patch
- Classic Daredevil by Skottie Young Pin
Marvel Unlimited is your one-stop mobile and web destination for just about every Marvel comic you can get your hands on, with newer series added as early as three months after they’re in stores. Marvel Unlimited’s classic comics catalog expands monthly too—meaning you can span the entire history of Marvel Comics. This perfect on-the-go service is accessible through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices.
If 30,000 comics sounds a bit overwhelming—don’t worry! Marvel Unlimited’s READING GUIDE section is updated weekly, and it collects complete events like DEVIL’S REIGN, SECRET INVASION, or ARMOR WARS, plus spotlights recommended series, new additions, and characters or creators. If you’re an event follower who wants that definitive reading order, or if you’d prefer to explore by personal favorites, our editor-curated guides have you set. Get started with a few of our must-read She-Hulk stories!
New subscribers get 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join Marvel Unlimited, and more points when they renew their subscription!
Marvel Unlimited Plus membership costs $99 for the first year.
