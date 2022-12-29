Marvel 2022 Year in Review: Best Comic Issues

"I think my favorite X-series this year. I thought issue #1 was a great primer on the back-stabby, political, and overall messy assembly that is Krakoa’s Quiet Council. When Magneto steps down from his role in mutantkind’s government, a bid for a seat on the Council leads to inner chamber drama. I also love the series’ opening sequence in 1919 Paris (stunning art by Lucas Werneck) that establishes how important Destiny will be in the run. That, and Kieron Gillen’s off-the-walls Mister Sinister." - Robyn Belt, Manager of Content Editorial, Marvel Unlimited

"Kieron Gillen doing what he does best and moving the story of Destiny in ways I never even considered!" - Ron Richards, VP of Planning & Platforms, Marvel Digital Media

"The Hellfire Gala is my favorite annual event, packing in as much drama and 616-spanning intrigue as an action-packed battle, without a single punch being thrown. Oh, and the LOOKS! I'm going to say that Doom's over-plush cloak and baroque tunic won the night for me." - Eric Grundhauser, Programming Manager

"While there have been many exciting and fantastic issues this past year, I have to give the top spot to X-MEN RED #3 by Al Ewing, Stefano Caselli, Federico Blee, and Fernado Sifuentes. The one-two-three punch of Vulcan vs. Tarn, Sunspot vs. Isca, and Magneto vs. Tarn was incredible and no matter who won (or lost but still won), there's no doubt in my mind that anybody who read that issue were the true winners." - Zachary Schechter, Proofreader

"A cheat, but two issues that were two sides of the same coin, that packed action, surprise, and significant character moments for one of Marvel's most significant characters." - Mark Basso, Editor

"X LIVES OF WOLVERINE is an unreliably beautiful, emotional, and action-packed trip through Wolverine's many lives and loves. I can't recommend it enough." - Lorraine Cink, Director of Creative Content