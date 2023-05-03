An Inside Look at Marvel's AAPI Heritage Month Titles

“Taewon [hears] about some mysterious disappearances and deaths happening in the Bay Area that reminded him of a case he had many years ago,” teases writer Jon Tsuei. “So, he decides to perhaps find some closure to a past failure. It's one of those memories that keeps him up at night, replaying what happened and how he could have done things differently.

Also, with this story releasing during AAPI Heritage Month, I wanted to feature California because that's where some of the first Asian immigrants to the United States came to. Between 1904-1907, roughly 1,000 Koreans came from Hawaii to San Francisco and became laborers for farms, mining companies, and railways throughout California. I wanted to honor that history.”

“I think the most interesting aspect of their team-up is how their powers and personalities are so different from each other and yet they come together to beat up the bad guy,” says artist Tadam Gyadu. “And how!”

“It's always fun bringing two characters from seemingly disparate worlds together and finding a throughline,” adds Tsuei. “I hope readers enjoy the story, because we had a lot of fun creating it!

WOLVERINE #33 (OUT IN COMIC SHOPS MAY 10!)