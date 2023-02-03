2023 X-Men Election's Best Tweets (So Far)

Let your voice be heard! Vote for the newest member of the X-Men at Marvel.com/xmenvote from January 31 until February 3.

The final day of the third annual X-Men Election is upon us! Before the polls close at 11:59 pm ET this evening, Marvel is looking back at a week's worth of support for our candidates: Cannonball, Dazzler, Frenzy, Jubilee, Juggernaut, and Prodigy. You campaigned, and we heard you! Check out some of this year's finest #XMenVote fan Tweets (so far), and don't forget to cast your vote at Marvel.com/xmenvote.

The results will be completely determined by the fan votes, so make sure to share your vote and campaign for your favorite X-Men using #XMenVote! Stay tuned to Marvel.com and Marvel’s social channels for regular updates on the Krakoan polls.

Additionally, starting today, Marvel Insiders are now eligible to enter the Marvel Insider Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala 2023 Sweepstakes* from February 3 until February 12 (11:59pmEST)! Fans will get a chance to attend the Hellfire Gala itself by being drawn into a Marvel comic book! Enter by going to marvel.com/insider and either joining Marvel Insider or signing into your Marvel Insider account. Then, redeem the Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala 2023 Giveaway reward. X-Men election voting opened on January 31, 2023 and ends at today at 11:59pm EST. The results, along with the full new X-Men team, will be unveiled during the Hellfire Gala in Marvel Comics this June.

The future of Krakoa belongs to you. Choose wisely!

