The 40th Anniversary Celebration of Miracleman's Modern Era Continues With 'Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham Book 1: The Golden Age'
New printings of Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham’s acclaimed 'Miracleman' run returns to shops starting in October
Following the herald of his return in TIMELESS #1 and the announcement of an all-new omnibus, Marvel Comics continues to mark the 40th anniversary of Miracleman’s modern era with a new printing of award-winning writer Neil Gaiman and artist Mark Buckingham’s redefining work on the character.
Arriving in October, MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM BOOK 1: THE GOLDEN AGE TPB will collect the first six issues of MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN AND BUCKINGHAM. Gaiman and Buckingham’s take on MIRACLEMAN laid the groundwork for a fascinating future for the legendary super hero — a future that will now come to pass! Available for the first time in paperback, the MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM BOOK 1: THE GOLDEN AGE TPB will give fans a chance to revisit this beloved era of Miracleman ahead of the exciting plans Marvel has in store for the iconic character later this year.
Atop Olympus, Miracleman presides over a brave new world forged from London's destruction. It is a world free of war, of famine, of poverty. A world of countless wonders. A world where pilgrims scale Olympus' peak to petition their living god, while miles below the dead return in fantastic android bodies. It is an Age of Miracles — but is humankind ready for it? Do we even want it? Is there a place for humanity in a world of gods?
Gaiman and Buckingham delve into the lives of lonely idealists, rebellious schoolchildren and fracturing families, exploring the human constant in a changing world of gods and miracles.
MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM BOOK 1: THE GOLDEN AGE TPB
Written by NEIL GAIMAN
Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM
Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM
On sale this October
Stay tuned for more exciting announcements about MIRACLEMAN in the coming months!
