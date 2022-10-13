The 6 Marvel x Fortnite Bonus Cosmetic Items You Can Unlock Now

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.

Through October 27, members can gain an exclusive package of in-game Fortnite items, all coming out of the world-colliding comic event, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR! Members of digital comics subscription service Marvel Unlimited can unlock six, all-unique items in the bundle by reading FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5. When a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point is cast into the Marvel Universe, Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with several Fortnite fighters plus new recruit Shuri to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Now, these unlikely allies are locked in a super-powered standoff to end a never-ending war.

With all fives issues of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR available on Marvel Unlimited, readers can witness the first comic appearances of the Spider-Man and Iron Man “Zero Suits,” the two Outfits part of the exclusive “Zero War” bundle in Fortnite.