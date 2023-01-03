A Look Back on Historical Marvel Tales with Alan Gratz

Legend has it that Stan Lee, riding high on hit after hit in the early 60s with co-creator Jack Kirby, bet then-publisher Martin Goodman that he could take the worst title he could think of and turn it into a hit. The result was Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos, a book that proved the Kirby-Lee combo was indeed comics gold.

The series, which follows the thrilling adventures of a fictional World War II army unit, counts as historical fiction even though it was introduced just eighteen years after the end of World War II (and a full year before Cap was defrosted in the pages of Avengers). Sgt. Fury and company went on to fight the good fight for another eighteen years in the pages of their comic, finally ending their original run in 1981.

Kirby and Lee stayed on the title for seven issues, until their hit superhero comics made them too valuable elsewhere. Dick Ayers took over for Kirby, eventually penciling almost 100 issues, while Lee was followed first by Roy Thomas, and then by Gary Friedrich, who broke new ground with hard-hitting war stories that examined topics like regret, loyalty, desertion, trust, sacrifice, and conscientious objectors. In addition to introducing now-famous Marvel characters Nick Fury and Dum Dum Dugan, Howling Commandos was also notable for its diverse cast, including Izzy Cohen, the first explicitly Jewish hero in American comics, Jim Morita, a US Army ranger of Japanese ancestry, and African American Gabriel Jones.

Most of this six issue mini-series is technically set in the present, but I love what writer Jeff Parker and artist Leonard Kirk did in Agents of Atlas to retcon a collection of classic 40s and 50s comic book characters into an early superhero team. Namora, Venus, Marvel Boy, Gorilla-Man, M-11 the Human Robot, and agent Jimmy Woo—yes, the same Jimmy Woo you know and love from the Marvel Cinematic Universe—all first appeared in stories published by Atlas Comics, the 1950s company that evolved into Marvel Comics in the 1960s. (And which itself evolved from the 1940s’ Timely Comics, the first home of Cap, Namor, and the original Human Torch.)

In a winking nod to their Atlas Comics origins, Parker imagines the group of heroes as the “Agents of Atlas,” brought together by the US government in 1958. After rescuing the kidnapped President Eisenhower, the team goes on a few more missions before the whole project is mothballed and buried as classified. (Hence the supposed reason you’ve never heard of them.) Now our retro heroes have to get the band back together to save their old friend Jimmy Woo—and confront an old threat from their past. Along the way, each of the old-school heroes gets the kind of loving attention usually granted only to Marvel’s more famous stars, including in-depth origin stories and well-rounded histories. And honestly, who couldn’t use more Gorilla-Man in their lives?