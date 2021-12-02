A 'Marvel's Voices: Comunidades' Conversation with Writer Terry Blas

This issue features Miles Morales, America Chavez, Ghost Rider, White Tiger, Reptil, and many more. In spirit of the themed issue, Eisner Award winning comics scholar and director of the Latinx Pop Lab at UT Austin, Dr. Frederick Luis Aldama, states how “these and other of Marvel’s resplendent stable of Super Hero protagonists and their storyworlds have become the foundation, walls, doors, and windows that we Latinxs have used to make home and community.”

Be on the lookout for COMUNIDADES along with its covers, including the one above by Joe Quesada. In the flurry of Marvel’s announcement and in conjunction with Latinx Spaces, we were able to catch up with some of the contributors, comics creators, and scholars on the recent news of MARVEL'S VOICES: COMUNIDADES. Next up...

Writer of REPTIL and the "Just as Strange as You" story in COMUNIDADES, Terry Blas!

What do you find most exciting about MARVEL'S VOICES: COMUNIDADES?

It excites me that the Latinx community, which is the largest ethnic minority group in the country, is being acknowledged in this way. Marvel has some great and popular characters who are Latinx like Miles Morales, America Chavez, Reptil, Ghost Rider, Nova, and many many more. I hope we get to see a variety of these characters represented.

How do you see Marvel's move to create the VOICES comics series and specifically the publication of COMUNIDADES?

COMUNIDADES needed to happen, right? It seemed like the next logical step. The Latinx community number 50 million+ in the United States. That's a lot of people and a lot of comic book readers. Not to mention a lot of awesome writers and artists who can contribute to making an incredible book.