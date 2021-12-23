A Mutant Legend Is Reborn in 'Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird'

“At last, the news is out! GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD is coming, and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of it! But this book wouldn't exist without the incredible work of Nyla Rose and David Cutler, who are joining me on this blockbuster to tell a Thunderbird story that's as raw, real, and riveting as possible,” Orlando said. “With their invaluable help, we're taking Thunderbird on a two-fisted quest to reunite with his family and carve out a place for himself in this brave, new, Krakoan era. The world has changed while Thunderbird was away. The threats might've gotten more complex, but Thunderbird's still sure there's not a problem out there he can't solve with his own two hands.”

Check out the main cover by Ken Lashley, Thunderbird’s new costume design by David Cutler, and be there for the beginning of Thunderbird’s next chapter when GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD #1 arrives on April 27.

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD #1

Written by NYLA ROSE & STEVE ORLANDO

Art by DAVID CUTLER

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Design Variant Cover by DAVID CUTLER

On Sale 4/27