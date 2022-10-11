A Surprise Contender Enters the Ring in ‘Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic’ #15
Guess who made a trip to Madripoor! Start the brand new story arc on the Marvel Unlimited app now.
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.
New on the Marvel Unlimited app: A surprise Avenger drops in looking for a fight in the latest issues of anthology series AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC!
[RELATED: Read the First Issue of ‘Avengers Unlimited’ for Free]
As announced during New York Comic-Con 2022, the “Righteous Revenge” story arc begins in AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #15 from creators Jim Zub, Enid Balam, and Carlos Lopez. In Madripoor, Mister X remains the king of pit fighters. But today he will face an unexpected challenger…
Get your first look here, then read on the app today.
Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!