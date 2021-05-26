Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with These Mighty Marvel Moments

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 28,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Sign up now to enjoy your first year for $60!

Marvel celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with these Mighty Marvel moments! They are Spider-Heroes, Avengers, mutants, mages and Hulks—incredible fighters and superhumans with a cause. Read the comic stories behind these AAPI characters on Marvel Unlimited, and continue reading with even more tales from AAPI creators.