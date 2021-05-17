Adam Kubert Reveals Never-Before-Seen Inks from 1995's Unforgettable 'Wolverine' #90
Tune in to the latest 'Marvel's Pull List' podcast to hear the legendary artist discuss this classic mag!
The Marvel's Pull List podcast presents first-looks inside every fresh Marvel comic, every single week—plus reading clubs featuring your favorite creators!
On today's episode, your hosts Ryan "Agent M" Penagos and Tucker Markus are joined by Modern Marvel Master Adam Kubert to discuss his legendary career, bookended with a focus on 2020's WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 and 1995's WOLVERINE #90!
During the chat, Adam wandered over to a file cabinet and pulled out some never-before-seen pages from WOLVERINE #90, featuring inks by Mark Farmer and Dan Green. Then he scanned and shared them for Marvel maniacs to drink in for the very first time right here!
But first, if you haven't read WOLVERINE #90 yet, dive into it on Marvel Unlimited now!
Okay, Frantic Ones, listen to the interview here as you take a look at the once-in-a-generation genius of Mister Adam Kubert with the gallery below!