Jump Directly Into the Avengers' Most Thrilling Missions in 'All-Out Avengers'

Announced earlier this year at Fan Expo Philadelphia, a brand-new AVENGERS title is launching this fall that drops readers directly into the Avengers’ most breathtaking missions!

Written by award-winning novelist Derek Landy, known for his outstanding work in the recent CAPTAIN AMERICA & IRON MAN limited series, and drawn by Greg Land, the superstar artist who over the years has brought some of Marvel’s most memorable battles to life, ALL-OUT AVENGERS will start in the middle of the explosive action as it races to a shocking climax! From page one, panel one, the Avengers will be knee deep in adventure with no setup, no explanations, and no time for questions! Beware of whiplash as you discover more with the flip of each pulse-pounding page!

An alien attack. A missing piece of wormhole tech. A city warped, its citizens transformed into hideous creatures loyal to an Empress from the far side of the universe. And a certain Captain Marvel, looking to her fellow Avengers with murderous intent...

“When Tom Brevoort approached me with this concept, I thought it was an inspired idea, a slice of creative genius, and also totally unworkable!” Landy said. “But the chance to launch a new AVENGERS title, and the chance to write any character who'd ever been an Avenger, was impossible for this particular Marvel fanboy to resist. Add in the fact that Tom wanted to get Greg Land on art and my fate was pretty much sealed.”

“The trick was to work within the confines inherent in the concept, but also to find a way to deliver what everyone would expect: a continuity of ideas and the development of an overarching storyline. I needed to find the hook that drags the reader from issue to issue, and I figured the best way to do that was to put the Avengers in the exact same situation as the reader: they are aware that this is happening, but they don't know why...”

“Having just finished up a nice run on the awesome SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN series of books, I wasn't sure what would be next. Getting ALL-OUT sounded like it would be good but I got really excited when I read the synopsis,” Land added. “After reading Derek's script for #1, I knew it was going to be a fun and challenging project. All of the scripts so far have been full of interesting and cool scenes for our changing roster of Avengers. Hitting each issue in the middle of the action is a terrific story vehicle and gets us off running from the start. I hope everyone can see the excitement in the artwork and all-out action( pun intended). Along with my very talented buddies Jay Leisten and Frank D'Armata, we hope to give readers something to enjoy!”