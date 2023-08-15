Meet Alpha Flight, Canada's Premier Super Hero Team

Alpha Flight Origins

Alpha Flight's history begins with James MacDonald Hudson. As an engineer for the Am-Can Corporation, Hudson created a powerful suit to help find underground oil deposits. When he learned it was going to be used as a weapon, he stole the suit, earning the ire of the company's vice president, Jerome Jaxon. After finding out what Hudson did, the Canadian government brought him in to help found Department H, a top-secret security agency working under Canada's Ministry of Defense.

In response to the Fantastic Four's debut, Hudson created his own team of superpowered people: the Flight. The original group featured Wolverine, Stitch, Saint Elmo, Snowbird, Smart Alec, and Groundhog, with Hudson and Walter Langkowski providing support. The Flight's first mission pit them against Egghead's Emissaries of Evil. While the fledgling Super Hero team successfully stopped those villains, Saint Elmo died in the battle, and Groundhog left the team.

Following that pyrrhic victory, Hudson reorganized the Flight into three different groups: Alpha, Beta, and Gamma Flight. Gamma Flight was meant to be filled with trainees who would eventually go to Beta Flight before finally joining Alpha Flight itself.

By the time Alpha Flight officially debuted in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #120, Hudson and Langkowski were operating as Vindicator and Sasquatch alongside photokinetic mutant Jean-Paul Beaubier, AKA Northstar; his similarly powered sister Jeanne-Marie Beaubier, AKA Aurora; Sarcee sorcerer Michael Twoyoungmen, AKA Shaman; and shapeshifter Narya, AKA Snowbird. In their first appearance, Alpha Flight fought the X-Men to capture Wolverine. By the end of the encounter, though, Alpha Flight decided to let Wolverine remain with his new team.