Norman Osborn Returns and Spidey Debuts a New (Goblin-Inspired?!) Suit in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #7 and #8

Next week, Marvel Comics will honor 60 years of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN with the launch of a legendary new run by writer Zeb Wells and definitive Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr. From the first issue, fans will see the makings of a bold era in the life of Peter Parker.

On the outs with the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and even Aunt May, the question that will be on everyone’s mind will be: WHAT DID SPIDER-MAN DO? The new saga will take another wild turn in July’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7 when Norman Osborn returns with big plans for Peter and ushers in one of the biggest Spidey status quo changes in years… Courtesy of Oscorp?!

Spider-Man will be getting a new suit complete with accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?!