The Sinister Six Like You've Never Seen Them Before in Zeb Wells and Ed McGuinness' 'Amazing Spider-Man' #900
June's 'Amazing Spider-Man' #6 celebrates 900 issues of 'Amazing Spider-Man' with a giant-sized Spidey epic!
Hitting stands the same month as Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6 will mark an incredible 900 issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! The landmark issue will be a giant-sized spectacular that will see new series writer Zeb Wells teaming up with all-star artist Ed McGuinness who will bring his iconic art to the title for the first time. Taking place in the aftermath of the new run’s first arc, Peter Parker is still reeling from his brutal battle with Tombstone and now must contend with a terrifying take on the iconic Sinister Six!
Someone from Spider-Man’s past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID, a being equipped with the abilities of Spidey’s greatest foes: Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Kraven the Hunter, Electro, Mysterio, and Sandman. It’ll be one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History and you will not believe the ending!
“There's nothing I love more than a giant-size Spider-Man anniversary issue, and I'm pulling out all the — ah, what does it matter what I think. ED MCGUINNESS is drawing a super-sized Spider-story. Who isn't going to check this out???” Wells said.
“Zeb and Ed are trying to do the impossible — top Lee & Ditko’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1! And that’s not the only thing that #900 has — including some shocks that are going to make you say WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!?!” Editor Nick Lowe promised.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by ED MCGUINNESS
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Wraparound Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS
On Sale 6/22
Be there when Wells and McGuinness pull out all the stops for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN’s 900th issue this June!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!