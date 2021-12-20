It's Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man as the 'Beyond' Era Comes to a Surprising End

Over the past few months, Zeb Wells, Patrick Gleason, Cody Ziglar, Kelly Thompson, and Saladin Ahmed have delivered a Spider-Man saga for the ages in the pages of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! And the biggest surprises of the BEYOND era are still yet to come. Stick around to catch more adventures of Ben Reilly as Spider-Man, discover new secrets behind the Beyond corporation, and meet terrifying additions to Spider-Man’s legendary rogues gallery like Queen Goblin. Then witness Ben Reilly and Peter Parker go web to web with the future of Spider-Man up for grabs as the Beyond era come to an end in March!

Find out what’s behind Door Z in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #91 by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Sara Pichelli. Ben makes his way to the same place Miles Morales was last, and he is nowhere to be found. Just door after door of true horrors. Any door’s resident could kill Spider-Man, but Door Z’s might just destroy the whole city!