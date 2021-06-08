America Chavez Discovers New Truths Behind Her Origin in 'America Chavez: Made in the USA' #4

Fans are getting to know America Chavez like never before in her latest series, AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA! Written by Kalinda Vasquez (Once Upon a Time, Marvel’s Runaways) with art by Carlos Gómez (Amazing Mary Jane), each issue of the limited series has been packed with exciting revelations about the breakout hero’s fascinating origins and promising future. Not only has she encountered Catalina, a mysterious woman claiming to be America’s sister, but she’s learned that her home dimension, the Utopian Parallel, may not even exist! These shocking moments combined with an intimate new look at her Washington Heights upbringing have made this explosive story a critically acclaimed hit but the greatest reveals are still to come…