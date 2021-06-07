America Chavez Goes Back to Her Beginnings in ‘America Chavez: Made in the USA’

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 28,000 Marvel comics, all available at your fingertips. Sign up now to enjoy your favorite stories just three months after they’re in stores.

New on Marvel Unlimited: The origin of America Chavez, the portal-punching, dimension-shattering, Multiverse-defending Super Hero sometimes known as Miss America. After both her mothers sacrificed their lives to save their home dimension, the Utopian Parallel, America set off on a lifelong mission to defend their heroic legacy by being the super-strong hero she was born to be.

As a Young Avenger, an Ultimate, and (most recently) a West Coast Avenger, America knows what she’s doing, where’s she’s going, and who she is. Doesn’t she?

From writer Kalinda Vazquez and artist Carlos Gomez comes an explosive story all about America Chavez’s earliest days after fleeing her home dimension—and what she'll do to protect the ones she loves.

Read our top five takeaways from AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA (2021) #1 below, and read America’s complete comics history here!

NEW ON JUNE 7

1. LIFE IN LOS ANGELES