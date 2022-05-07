America Chavez, Wong, and Clea Take on the Multiverse

Dimension-jumper Ms. America Chavez visits the Sanctum Sanctorum seeking help from Clea and magical master Wong. America’s sister is trapped in another plane of existence—but where, exactly, the trio can only guess. What interdimensional threats await when reality caves and bends (and offers up demons)? America will learn about a bizarre law of magic—asynchronicity—to merge her past with the present.

Get your first look at STRANGE TALES: CLEA, WONG & AMERICA INFINITY COMIC, then read the complete issue on the Marvel Unlimited app! And, come back next month for your upcoming “Strange Tales.” You’ll never guess where you’re headed.