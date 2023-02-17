The American Library Association Picks Four Marvel Graphic Novels for Their “Best of 2022” Lists

The American Library Association has selected four extraordinary Marvel titles for their “Best of 2022”! Marvel has ranked under the year’s Best Graphic Novels for Adults Reading List and Best Graphic Novels for Children Reading List (Shuri and T'Challa: Into the Heartlands).

The Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table (GNCRT) aims to highlight the best graphic novels published each year, increasing awareness of the medium, raising voices of diverse comic creators, and aiding library staff in the development of graphic novel collections.

Here are the ALA’s picks!

Written and illustrated by Peach Momoko. English Adaptation and dialogue by Zack Davisson.