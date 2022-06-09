Pride Month Spotlight: Angela & Sera

WHO ARE ANGELA AND SERA?

Originally named Aldrif Odinsdottir, Angela is the biological daughter of Odin and Frigga. When Angela was an infant, the deal-making Angelic warriors of Heven were locked in bitter conflict with Asgard. To stop Odin, the Queen of Angels kidnapped baby Aldrif and seemingly killed her. In retaliation, Odin cursed Heven and cut it off from Yggdrasill the Word Tree, exiling it from the other Nine Realms and erasing it from memory.

Unbeknownst to Asgard, Aldrif survived the Queen of the Angels’ attack and was quietly taken in by her handmaiden Loriel, who raised her as Angela in Heven. Even though she did not have wings, Angela’s Asgardian biology granted her an impressive range of powers, which were further augmented by Angelic armor and training. As she grew into adulthood, Angela became the Leader of the Hunt, one of Heven’s finest warriors, with weapons like her signature prehensile ribbons.

During one of her adventures, Angela met Sera, a monk-like Anchorite who was confined to one of Heven’s temples to learn spellcasting. After Sera’s magic helped the warrior stop a monster, Angela repaid her debt to Sera by freeing her and helping her realize her true form. As the two spent more time together, their relationship turned romantic.

However, Sera eventually died during one of her adventures with Angela. Despite Angela’s attempts to resurrect her lover, Sera was condemned to an isolated prison in Hel, where she befriended Hela’s handmaiden Leah.