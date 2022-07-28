Eric O'Grady Robs Scott Lang's Grave in 'Ant-Man' #2 First Look
In a special first look at ‘Ant-Man’ #2, Eric O’Grady attempts to dig up Scott Lang’s grave.
Nothing is sacred to Eric O’Grady. After he stole a suit from Hank Pym, he became the IRREDEEMABLE ANT-MAN, and in August’s ANT-MAN (2022) #2 by Al Ewing and Tom Reilly, he’ll take a little trip over to Scott Lang’s grave – with every intention of robbing it.
ANT-MAN #2 will flash back to the time just before SECRET INVASION, when shape-shifting Skrulls infiltrated every facet of human life with the intention of taking over the planet. While a Skrull poses as Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man, the Marvel Universe will need new heroes…but O’Grady probably isn’t one of them. However, when he sets out to retrieve important information from the late Lang’s helmet, he finds himself in the crosshairs of something much greater than himself.
In a special first look at the issue, O’Grady approaches Lang’s grave and does some brief, not-so-thorough reconnaissance before pulling his helmet on. Using the suit’s ant communication powers, he orders nearby ant colonies to start digging up Lang’s grave, until he gets a special visitor – from the future!
Another page shows O’Grady having an animated conversation with this visitor from the future. In another, O’Grady faces off against the Pym Skrull, taking a nasty left hook to the jaw and cracking Lang’s grave when he falls.
See just how low Eric O’Grady will go in this special first look at ANT-MAN #2 below!
ANT-MAN #2
Written by AL EWING
Art by TOM REILLY
Cover by TOM REILLY
On Sale 8/31
Discover what makes Eric O’Grady’s Ant-Man important to the future in ANT-MAN #2, out August 31st, and don’t miss ANT-MAN #1, on sale now!
