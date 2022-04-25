April 27's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Spider-Man isn't the only Marvel character celebrating a major milestone. THOR #24 will be a star-studded celebration of 750 issues that finds Thor and all of Asgard reeling from a brutal loss...but some people are never truly gone. In honor of 750 issues of THOR, fan-favorite creators like J. Michael Straczynski and Walter Simonson return in this oversized issue to celebrate the long and storied history of the God of Thunder.

Meanwhile, KNIGHTS OF X #1 will launch Betsy Braddock and her knights on a new quest. Cut off from Krakoa, Captain Britain is Otherworld’s only hero — and to save her people, Betsy must recruit a round table of her own. The Knights of X gather to restore the rightful order and rescue desperate mutants, but their quest is about to get so much bigger than that. This is the era of destiny…and the fate of Otherworld lies at the center of mutantkind’s future.

HULK: GRAND DESIGN - MADNESS #1 will conclude writer-artist Jim Rugg's creative reimagining of the entire history of THE INCREDIBLE HULK...and you may never look at Bruce Banner the same way again. Likewise, MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #5 will bring Kamala Khan's fight against Qarin to its grand finale, as Qarin makes a final attempt to take over – and ruin – Kamala's life once and for all.

Celebrate Thor's legacy, join a noble mutant quest, reimagine Hulk's history and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

