April 6's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Krakoa is also doing a little remodeling this week, with the launch of two debut issues. In MARAUDERS #1, the X-Men will sail at dawn, for mutantkind still faces hardships and oppression from their human counterparts. Led by Captain Kate Pryde and funded by Emma Frost and the Hellfire Trading Company, Marauders Storm, Pyro, Bishop and Iceman sail the seas of the world to protect those hated and feared. Meanwhile, Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli will take Storm to Mars in X-MEN RED #1, where the mutants of Arakko are learning to live in peace. Storm knows the red planet needs something greater than a queen, but Abigail Brand has other plans, along with an unstable Vulcan on her side and Cable keeping his own secrets.

This week, Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill's X-FORCE #27 will also propel the team into an all-new jumping-on point when the "Destiny of X" begins. As Wolverine returns to Krakoa, the mind-melding threat of Cerebrax grips the island via a security flaw that X-Force will have to defend against -- but where does it come from, and what does it want with Forge? As if that weren't enough, X-FORCE ANNUAL #1 will see Orchis making their deadly move, as Wolverine, Domino and Kid Omega are lured into a death trap designed to alter the mutants’ destiny.

But every beginning has an end, as we'll see in DEVIL'S REIGN #6 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto. The event's finale finds that Wilson Fisk’s hubris as mayor of New York has cast the city in the waiting arms of a cadre of dangerous and deadly super villains. Worse still, Fisk’s vendetta against the heroes who have stood against him for so long has left the city defenseless. There will be no last minute bargains struck between Fisk and the heroes, no truce to stop the fighting and no mutual parting of the ways.

Additionally, Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande's BLACK WIDOW #15 features the bloody conclusion to "Die by the Blade," with plenty of guns, explosives, Widow's bites and good old-fashioned hand-to-hand. Natasha Romanoff is an expert in just about every form of combat known to humankind…and it's not enough. The Living Blade will not let his query escape this time.

Embrace your inner punk, stand up to threats against mutantkind, witness New York City's last stand against Mayor Wilson Fisk and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

