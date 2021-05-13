Marvel Celebrates Asian Super Heroes and Comic Creators in 'Marvel's Voices: Identity' #1

MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1

Written by GENE LUEN YANG, CHRISTINA STRAIN, GREG PAK, MAURENE GOO & MORE!

Art by MARCUS TO, JASON LOO, CREEES LEE, LYNNE YOSHII, MASHAL AHMED & MORE!

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

On Sale 8/11!

“It’s unreal to me that one of Marvel’s first Asian super heroes, Jimmy Woo, was first introduced in in 1956. He predates the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and the X-Men,” Editor Darren Shan said. “It just goes to show that Asians have been an integral part of Marvel’s history, both on the page and behind it. So I’m incredibly excited to celebrate that with all these amazing creators, new and established, featuring some of Marvel’s greatest (and dare I say it, best) super heroes!”



“I'm thrilled to be a part of MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1,” Yang said. “Asian and Asian American super heroes are such a vital part of the Marvel Universe. Asian and Asian American creators, too. This book proves it.”

“Jubilation Lee was an important character for me growing up as an Asian American kid in the 90s, so it's an incredible feeling knowing that I've been able to directly contribute to the development of her character and history,” Strain said.



Check out Jim Cheung’s cover above and stay tuned for more information on MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1 including new story details, variant covers, and more!

To find a comic shop near you, visit www.comicshoplocator.com

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!