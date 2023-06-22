'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Charlie Jane Anders

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

The first thing I want to do is make coffee. The first thing I actually do is feed my cat because he's obnoxious and lovable.

What makes a great day?

I've had all kinds of great days, but in general, any day I can take a long walk in beautiful weather is a great day. I love to walk to Golden Gate Park and talk to the bison. Bonus points if I get a lot of writing done and eat some tasty food.

When I was a kid I was obsessed with…?

Doctor Who. I had multiple costumes, a TARDIS in my bedroom, and a huge collection of Who memorabilia (which I sold on my 18th birthday).

What are you totally into right now?

The Owl House! It's basically the greatest thing ever, and I wish there were ten more seasons. Tumblr is full of gorgeous Owl House fan art, which helps keep my love going.