August 17's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Back in the present, the Avengers will have their hands full with A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, which will continue in Kieron Gillen and Guiu Vilanova's A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS (2022) #1. The mutants are Deviants. Eternals are coded to correct excess deviation. The mutants are eternal, Mars colonizers, ever-spreading. Eternals know what they should do. Our heroes don’t want to, but can they resist the murderous designs coded into their body as surely as any Sentinel? And if they can’t, can anyone survive the coming judgment?

On the other hand, in X-MEN (2021) #13 by Gerry Duggan and C.F. Villa, the mutants see themselves as the next stage of evolution. Evolution depends on a mutation of genes – the genes of the offspring deviating from their progenitors. Some would call the X-gene excess deviation. Those people are gonna need to be taken down a few pegs. Meanwhile, Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill's X-FORCE (2019) #30 will launch Kraven's next great hunt, as he sets his sight on Deadpool, X-Force, and the rest of mutantkind.

As the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals fight for survival, Marvel will celebrate 650 issues of Daredevil in DAREDEVIL (2022) #2. After DEVIL’S REIGN, everything it has ever meant to be Daredevil has changed. Thanks to Elektra and her newfound role as the Woman Without Fear, Daredevil is more ambitious than ever. With a who’s-who of creators from across the fabled character’s history (and some can’t-miss surprises along the way), this oversized epic kicks the next year of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s landmark run on DAREDEVIL off in explosive style!

Then, in Jed Mackay and Marcelo Ferreira's STRANGE (2022) #5, dead heroes and villains alike have been reanimated as ghoulish versions of their past selves. Now it’s up to Strange and the Harvestman to make sure these dead supers stay dead! But what happens when the next reanimated hero is Clea’s dead husband: Stephen Strange?!

Discover Kraven's next great hunt, celebrate 650 issues of DAREDEVIL, follow the next evolution of Judgment Day, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS (2022) #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL 1 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022) #1

AVENGERS 1,000,000 BC (2022) #1

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #40

DAREDEVIL (2022) #2

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2022) #2

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR (2022) #3

HULK (2021) #8

IRON CAT (2022) #3

MS. MARVEL & MOON KNIGHT 1 (2022) #1

NEW MUTANTS (2019) #28

SAVAGE AVENGERS (2022) #4

STAR WARS (2020) #26

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN (2022) #2

STRANGE (2022) #5

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN (2022) #1

X-FORCE (2019) #30

X-MEN (2021) #13

X-MEN UNLIMITED: X-MEN GREEN (2022) #1

X-MEN ’92: HOUSE OF XCII (2022) #4

New Collections

BLACK PANTHER: THE SAGA OF SHURI AND T'CHALLA TPB (2022) #1

CONAN THE KING: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ANDREWS COVER (2022) #1

DOCTOR DOOM: THE BOOK OF DOOM OMNIBUS HC LAND COVER (2022) #1

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 14 HC (2022) #14

MARVEL-VERSE: MS. MARVEL GN-TPB (2022) #1

SECRET INVASION TPB (2018) #1

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW TPB (2022) #1

Marvel Unlimited

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

ETERNALS #12

FANTASTIC FOUR #43

IMMORTAL X-MEN #2

IRON FIST #3

MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1

NEW MUTANTS #25

SILK #5

SPIDER-PUNK #2

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #20

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #2

THE MARVELS #10

THOR #25

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #2

WOLVERINE #21

WOLVERINE: PATCH #2

X-CELLENT #3

X-FORCE #28

X-MEN RED #2

