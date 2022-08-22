August 24's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

It's a good thing Damage Control is back, because the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals are making a big mess in Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti's A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) #3, where Judgment Day has begun. The heroes know what they have to do. But do they have to do it? They were smart enough to get themselves into this mess. Maybe they can be smart enough to get out of it...

Elsewhere in the Multiverse, Saladin Ahmed nears the end of his run with MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2018) #41 alongside Christopher Allen. When Selim's empire strikes back, the full might of the Empire of the Spider bears down on Miles Morales' small band of resistance fighters. For Miles, their one chance for victory will only come at a great cost—but is Spider-Man prepared to pay it? And what does the future hold for Billie Morales?

Additionally, Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder's AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #8 will introduce the most broken Thor in the Multiverse. One who watched Asgard burn, watched Midgard be defiled and was helpless to stop it, as he’s a Thor who cannot lift his own hammer. In desperation, Thor will turn to another of the Earth’s great powers, becoming a pupil of the Thunderer of mystical K’un-Lun, the guardian of the immortal Iron Fist.

Back in the main Marvel Universe, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #8 by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. will put Peter Parker in a new costume with accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a glider?! While Peter is busy getting a makeover, Sam Wilson uncovers a plot that poses an imminent threat to both the U.S. and Wakanda in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #4—but Wakanda doesn't want to play ball with Captain America. Faced with an impossible decision, Sam tries to do what's best for both countries. But will his gamble pay off or cost him dearly? And what interest do the elusive White Wolf and his ally Crossbones have in the outcome?

Behold Judgment Day, meet the most broken Thor of the Multiverse, investigate a plot large enough to threaten both the U.S. and Wakanda, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) #3

AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #8

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #4

CARNAGE (2022) #5

DAMAGE CONTROL (2022) #1

DEFENDERS: BEYOND (2022) #2

FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #46

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL (2022) #2

MARAUDERS (2022) #5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2018) #41

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS (2022) #2

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE (2022) #5

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #26

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #23

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #8

WOLVERINE: PATCH (2022) #5

New Collections

ALIEN VOL. 2: REVIVAL TPB (2021) #2

DEVIL'S REIGN TPB (2022) #1

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR TPB (2022) #1

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: INFINITY WAR TPB (2022) #1

ETERNALS VOL. 2: HAIL THANOS TPB (2021) #2

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: ANNIHILUS REVEALED TPB (2022) #1

KING CONAN TPB (2022) #1

REIGN OF X VOL. 13 TPB (2022) #13

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH TPB (2029) #1

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN TPB (2022) #1

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TPB (2021) #1

Marvel Unlimited

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

ETERNALS #12

FANTASTIC FOUR #43

IMMORTAL X-MEN #2

IRON FIST #3

MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1

NEW MUTANTS #25

SILK #5

SPIDER-PUNK #2

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #20

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #2

THE MARVELS #10

THOR #25

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #2

WOLVERINE #21

WOLVERINE: PATCH #2

X-CELLENT #3

X-FORCE #28

X-MEN RED #2

