August 9's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

The FALL OF X continues CHILDREN OF THE VAULT (2023) #1. The Children of the Vault are back, and they are determined to be humanity's salvation! But not everything is as it seems, and every utopia has its costs. What is the motivation behind these highly evolved beings gifting the world with their advanced technology? And how do Bishop and a now-Orchis-captured Cable figure into their plans? Find out in rising stars Deniz Camp and Luca Maresca's miniseries!

Likewise, in Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck's IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #14, Xavier had a dream. Now he has nothing. This is the FALL OF X. He fell. He fell furthest.

Then, the CONTEST OF CHAOS begins in SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2023) #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Alberto Foche Duarte. Agatha Harkness is building a new Darkhold—and she's pitting Earth's Mightiest Heroes against each other to do it! First on her list is Spider-Man, whose regular day is turned upside down when he involuntarily walks through a portal to a remote, magical city…and is attacked by Wolverine!

Elsewhere, the Avengers face down the Tribulation Events in Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa's AVENGERS (2023) #4. Battle is joined as the Avengers race to combat the Ashen Combine. But with Lord Ennui, the Citysmith, Idol Alabaster, the Dead, and Meridian Diadem scattered across the planet, each with their own city for prey, have the Avengers spread themselves too thin? United, the Avengers stand. But divided...?

Meanwhile, STAR WARS (2020) #37 by Charles Soule and Madibek Musabekov becomes infected with the Scourge for a DARK DROIDS tie-in. Something has gone horribly wrong with Lobot, putting the Rebellion at terrible risk! Lando Calrissian will do anything to save his friend, even if it means betraying the Rebels. Will the Scourge of the Droids destroy any chance to cure Lobot, or will he be lost forever?

Witness Xavier's fall, enter the Contest of Chaos with Spider-Man and Wolverine, face the Tribulation Events alongside the Avengers, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

