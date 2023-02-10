Get Your First Look at 'Avengers' #1 Covers and Interior Art
Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa begin a new era of Avengers on May 17.
Just in time for the title’s 60th anniversary, a new run of AVENGERS will launch later this year by superstar writer Jed MacKay and Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa!
All week long, fans have seen the new team lineup in action in exciting cover reveals by some of the industry’s hottest artists, including Stuart Immonen, Daniel Acuña, Kael Ngu, Derrick Chew, and John Tyler Christopher! Today, check out an all-new Hidden Gem Variant Cover by legendary artist Paul Smith and get your first glimpse at interior artwork from the debut issue! The breathtaking pages showcase Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and Vision assembling against classic Avengers foe TERMINUS, the first of many epic challenges that await the team in the title’s opening issues.
In MacKay and Villa’s AVENGERS saga, the team will embrace a new divine purpose after they’re gifted with knowledge of the Tribulation Events, a series of grand-scale disasters that will spark upheaval throughout the known universe. Fans got their first glimpse at MacKay’s overarching AVENGERS plan in last month’s year-ending one-shot, TIMELESS, where readers followed Kang in his hunt for the unobtainable “Missing Moment.” Now, a dangerous game is afoot and the prize is greater than anything imaginable… Will the Avengers be able to triumph in the face of the Tribulation Events and learn the connection behind these earth-shattering threats and Kang’s quest? Or will they be reduced to mere pawns in an extraordinary scheme beyond their comprehension?
“For me, it's about a question of scale—the bulk of my work has been on the scrappy, weirdo, street-level end where a guy with a mask and some goons is a major problem,” MacKay explained to ComicBook.com. “With AVENGERS, we're looking at not one, but seven people who work at a much larger scale than Black Cat, Taskmaster, or Moon Knight do, and in a much bigger and louder way than Doctor Strange and Clea. So, going into AVENGERS, I've been restructuring how I look at a comic book—the stakes are higher, the threats are bigger, and the heroes are Earth's Mightiest.”
AVENGERS #1
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by C.F. VILLA
Colors by FEDERICO BLEE
Cover by STUART IMMONEN
Variant Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA
Variant Cover by KAEL NGU
Hidden Gem Variant Cover by PAUL SMITH
Scarlet Witch Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
Negative Space Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS
Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
On Sale 5/17
Check out the covers and interior art now and stay tuned for more AVENGERS #1 news in the coming months, including the reveal of variant covers by Marco Checchetto, Skottie Young, and Mark Brooks!
