Behold the Final Chapter of Jason Aaron's Epic Avengers Run in 'Avengers Assemble Omega'
Check out the cover for April’s 'Avengers Assemble Omega' #1, the conclusion of the 'Avengers Assemble' crossover and the finale of Jason Aaron’s incredible era.
In 2018, Marvel Comics superstar Jason Aaron began a run of AVENGERS so monumental that it could only end with the most epic battle in the history of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes! That Multiverse-shattering ending is currently raging in the pages of AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, a crossover between Aaron’s two AVENGERS titles, AVENGERS and AVENGERS FOREVER.
The 10-part showdown at the edge of reality between an army of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the most vile forces in the Multiverse will reach its dramatic conclusion this April in AVENGERS ASSEMBLE OMEGA #1. The oversized finale issue will feature an all-star cavalcade of artists, including Javier Garrón, who drew over 30 issues of Aaron’s run. The final moments of Aaron’s work on the title will star a veritable smorgasbord of Avengers and pack a few last emotional gut punches in the Mighty Marvel Manner.
In his nearly five-year run, Aaron assembled one of the most powerful Avengers lineups ever and took them on grand-scale adventures throughout Earth, space, and time, all while unearthing bold new discoveries behind the very fabric of the Marvel Universe and taking some of Marvel’s most popular heroes on character-redefining journeys. Now, he’ll tie everything together in an operatic story that will leave a tremendous imprint on the Avengers mythos!
“It’s definitely the right time to bring this all crashing together and finish some of the character arcs that I’ve been building for years now,” Aaron told Comic Book Resources. “We talked about what a big, epic war story this is. It’s got a lot of different characters punching each other and a lot of different versions of Avengers from throughout time and space.”
“In the midst of all that, though, we have all the character moments, beats, and arcs that have been part of my run since issue #1,” he added. “So, one of the goals is to make sure we don’t lose all of that among all the fighting and crazy moments. There are some huge character beats to come at the end of this, and a lot of these characters are ones I’ve been working on in some form or another for more than a decade now. It does feel like the right time to wrap all of that up.”
AVENGERS ASSEMBLE OMEGA #1
Written by JASON AARON
Art by JAVIER GARRÓN, AARON KUDER, JIM TOWE, IVAN FIORELLI, AND MORE
Cover by AARON KUDER
On Sale 4/19
Check out Aaron Kuder’s wraparound cover and stay tuned in 2023 to learn about what’s next for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
