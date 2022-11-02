White Fox, Luna Snow, and Tiger Division Explained

WHITE FOX

Ami Han’s codename, White Fox, is not simply an alias that she decided to take on. She is literally a Kumiho, a shapeshifting human/nine-tailed fox. And she is quite possibly the last of her kind. Ami’s mystical heritage has given her several superhuman abilities, including enhanced agility, senses, stamina, speed, and strength, as well as the power to communicate with animals and a way to mesmerize anyone she chooses. She can even absorb life force from another person to replenish herself.

White Fox made her Korean debut in web comic AVENGERS: ELECTRIC RAIN, and her English debut in CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS (2015) #1 when she teamed up with the Ultimates to find her missing android friend, Gun-R. In DOMINO: HOTSHOTS (2019), White Fox was briefly a member of a team that included Black Widow, Diamondback, Outlaw, Atlas Bear, and Domino herself. However, White Fox alienated her teammates when they learned that she had her own agenda for a Celestial artifact.

During WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS (2019), White Fox fought alongside several other Asian-Pacific heroes, including Luna Snow. But she ultimately decided to work with Tiger Division. Additionally, the team is well-aware that White Fox is South Korea’s National Intelligence Service director Ami Han, and she has taken on a leadership role within the group. In the recent WHITE FOX INFINITY COMIC, Ami found herself tasked with protecting a previously secret community of supernatural beings who were being stalked by an enigmatic threat. She also had to team up with a rival to uncover the truth.