The Eternals Risk an All-Out War with the Avengers in Upcoming Issue

The Eternals are on a pilgrimage together. Well, depends on who you ask — for it’s not so much a pilgrimage...and more like breaking and entering into Avengers Mountain. But what the Avengers don’t know won’t hurt them…right?

Don’t miss the lead-in to the biggest Marvel Comics storyline of 2022 when ETERNALS #10 hits stands on March 9!

ETERNALS #10

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ