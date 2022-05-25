Meet the Black Panthers of the Multiverse

T’Challa took the Marvel Universe by storm when Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced the Black Panther in FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52. However, over the past six decades, Marvel’s multiverse has revealed T’Challa’s destiny doesn’t always lie in Wakanda – and his story doesn’t always have a happy ending.

On Wednesday, June 1, Jason Aaron and Jim Towe will introduce a new version of T’Challa in the pages of AVENGERS FOREVER #6. Before we tell you what we know about Vibranium Man, though, let’s take a look back at some of the other incarnations of T’Challa we’ve encountered over the years.

Coal Tiger

One of Jack Kirby’s early designs for Black Panther was radically different from his final costume. That design also came with a different codename for T’Challa. In AVENGERS (1963) #355, readers met Coal Tiger, a refugee from an alternate world where there was no Black Panther nor even a Wakanda. Regardless, this T’Challa was still an honorable man.

The Gatherers rescued Coal Tiger from his doomed world and attempted to save his life at the expense of Black Panther’s existence. In issue #356, Coal Tiger refused to take part in their plans even though he knew it would cost him his only chance to live. The T’Challa of our world embraced his doppelganger as a hero and gave him a final resting place in Wakanda.