The Mech Suit Avengers Assemble

How is a team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes supposed to deal with an enemy that they can’t meet at the source? Try a set of new gadgets. Iron Man unveils his Biomechanoid Response Units, an arsenal of personalized mech suits tailored to the power sets and strengths of each Avenger. Oh, and coated in Vibranium too. In the words of Stark: “Some people golf. Some people do paint-by-numbers... and some people plan for the end of the world.”

And there’s no time like the present for a test drive in action...

Continue reading AVENGERS MECH STRIKE by Jed MacKay and Carlos Magno monthly on Marvel Unlimited to see this biomechanoid menace go global, and for the enemy's masterplan to unfold...

