Marvel Celebrates One of the Greatest Super Hero Friendships in 'Avengers Two: Wonder Man and Beast – Marvel Tales' #1

In 2000, one of the best buddy pairings in comics—Wonder Man and the bouncing Beast reunited for the adventure of a lifetime in AVENGERS TWO: WONDER MAN AND BEAST, a three-issue limited series from the wondrous creative pairing of Roger Stern and Mark Bagley! Now, readers will get a new chance to experience this wondrous saga when it’s reprinted for the first time since its original publication in a special Marvel Tales edition!

Showcasing the epic bromance Hank McCoy and Simon Williams developed during their time as Avengers, AVENGERS TWO: WONDER MAN AND BEAST – MARVEL TALES #1 is an action-packed romp packed with iconic villains, heavy drama, and extraordinary feats for two of Marvel’s most beloved heroes. The upcoming collection is a must-have for longtime Marvel Comics fans and newer fans who want to see Beast and Wonder Man at their very best!

When a newly back-from-the-dead Wonder Man heads back to California with some making up to do, the Beast tags along to provide moral support but Wonder Man’s return to L.A. has not gone unnoticed by his old adversaries – most notably, Lady Lotus! And the big trouble really begins when the towering It, the Living Colossus attacks the City of Angels! Can the Beast and Wonder Man save Tinseltown and bury the ghosts from Simon’s past?