Marvel Celebrates One of the Greatest Super Hero Friendships in 'Avengers Two: Wonder Man and Beast – Marvel Tales' #1
Coming in January, a new 'Marvel Tales' collects Roger Stern and Mark Bagley’s 'Avengers Two: Wonder Man and Beast' limited series for the first time ever!
In 2000, one of the best buddy pairings in comics—Wonder Man and the bouncing Beast reunited for the adventure of a lifetime in AVENGERS TWO: WONDER MAN AND BEAST, a three-issue limited series from the wondrous creative pairing of Roger Stern and Mark Bagley! Now, readers will get a new chance to experience this wondrous saga when it’s reprinted for the first time since its original publication in a special Marvel Tales edition!
Showcasing the epic bromance Hank McCoy and Simon Williams developed during their time as Avengers, AVENGERS TWO: WONDER MAN AND BEAST – MARVEL TALES #1 is an action-packed romp packed with iconic villains, heavy drama, and extraordinary feats for two of Marvel’s most beloved heroes. The upcoming collection is a must-have for longtime Marvel Comics fans and newer fans who want to see Beast and Wonder Man at their very best!
When a newly back-from-the-dead Wonder Man heads back to California with some making up to do, the Beast tags along to provide moral support but Wonder Man’s return to L.A. has not gone unnoticed by his old adversaries – most notably, Lady Lotus! And the big trouble really begins when the towering It, the Living Colossus attacks the City of Angels! Can the Beast and Wonder Man save Tinseltown and bury the ghosts from Simon’s past?
AVENGERS TWO: WONDER MAN AND BEAST – MARVEL TALES #1
Written by ROGER STERN
Art by MARK BAGLEY
Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
On Sale 1/18
Check out the brand-new cover by Nick Bradshaw, which will also be available as a virgin variant, and relive the glory days of two of Marvel’s greatest duo this January!
You can grab this comic and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!