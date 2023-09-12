Captain America Is Tested by the Fixer in a New ‘Avengers Unlimited’ Story
Guest-starring Moon Knight! Grab your first look at this all-new arc, then read its first chapter on the Marvel Unlimited app.
New on the Marvel Unlimited app from the vertical Infinity Comics lineup: In AVENGERS UNLIMITED #63, Captain America: Steve Rogers is put through the paces by the Fixer, a longstanding, technologically savvy foe that has a new series of tests for the Sentinel of Liberty. Steve Rogers may be able to think (and act) quickly on his feet, but even he’ll need help to escape this mechanical minefield! And who better to assist than Moon Knight, mighty Avatar of Khonshu?
The first chapter in a new three-part story arc, AVENGERS UNLIMITED #63 kicks off this dastardly tale of danger by Mat Groom, Caio Majado, and Pete Pantazis. Grab your first look below, then read new chapters of the story each Tuesday on the Marvel Unlimited app. And learn more about the future of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Infinity Comics by staying tuned to Marvel.com later this month!
