The Eternals Unleash Their Secret Weapon Upon the X-Men
Uranos the Undying rises in 'A.X.E.: Judgment Day' #1, on sale July 20.
The Marvel Universe braces itself for JUDGMENT DAY!
Written by mastermind talent Kieron Gillen and featuring the grand-scale artwork of Valerio Schiti and color artist Marte Gracia, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY is an upcoming Marvel Comics event that kicks off when the Eternals start a vicious war with their new immortal rivals: the X-Men! The Eternals’ plan for mutant annihilation will include unleashing the most brutal members of their species, starting with Uranos the Undying. Imprisoned for millions of years, the grand-uncle of Thanos will be instrumental in the conflict, leading the attack against the new mutant planet of Arakko.
And Uranos won’t be the only new Eternals threat that the X-Men will have to face. Check out our interview with Schiti for the reveal of THE HEX, mega-powerful Eternals that have awakened from a millennia-long slumber to stomp out mutantkind…
"The Eternals are the aggressors here,” Gillen explained to Popverse in a recent interview. “This is the Eternals about to go to war. You get to see the prime Eternals building their armories, working out how they're going to kill people, various plans and kidnappings, and the good Eternals perhaps being a bit more lost."
"It's preparation for war. That's what it is. I think that's the best way of describing it, as well as being also a really good restatement of what's going on in the Eternals. Because if you haven't read issues one to 12, this is like, 'OK, I don't know anything about Eternals. I don't know, why would [they] be going to war? Who are they even?' It's that as well. This is the preparation of the war happening and everything you need to know going in."
A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (OF 6)
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by VALERIO SCHITI
Colors by MARTE GRACIA
Letters by VC’s CLAYTON COWLES
Cover by MARK BROOKS & SABINE RICH
On Sale 7/20
Check out a new teaser below and experience the start of Marvel Comics’ latest crossover epic when A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 arrives on July 20.
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!