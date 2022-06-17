The Eternals Unleash Their Secret Weapon Upon the X-Men

The Marvel Universe braces itself for JUDGMENT DAY!

Written by mastermind talent Kieron Gillen and featuring the grand-scale artwork of Valerio Schiti and color artist Marte Gracia, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY is an upcoming Marvel Comics event that kicks off when the Eternals start a vicious war with their new immortal rivals: the X-Men! The Eternals’ plan for mutant annihilation will include unleashing the most brutal members of their species, starting with Uranos the Undying. Imprisoned for millions of years, the grand-uncle of Thanos will be instrumental in the conflict, leading the attack against the new mutant planet of Arakko.



And Uranos won’t be the only new Eternals threat that the X-Men will have to face. Check out our interview with Schiti for the reveal of THE HEX, mega-powerful Eternals that have awakened from a millennia-long slumber to stomp out mutantkind…



"The Eternals are the aggressors here,” Gillen explained to Popverse in a recent interview. “This is the Eternals about to go to war. You get to see the prime Eternals building their armories, working out how they're going to kill people, various plans and kidnappings, and the good Eternals perhaps being a bit more lost."

"It's preparation for war. That's what it is. I think that's the best way of describing it, as well as being also a really good restatement of what's going on in the Eternals. Because if you haven't read issues one to 12, this is like, 'OK, I don't know anything about Eternals. I don't know, why would [they] be going to war? Who are they even?' It's that as well. This is the preparation of the war happening and everything you need to know going in."