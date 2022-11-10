What 'A.X.E.: Judgment Day' Means for the Marvel Universe

Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti’s A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) incited a major confrontation between the X-Men, Avengers, and Eternals, which resulted in massive consequences for the Marvel Universe as a whole. In the wake of the event’s epic conclusion, here’s a breakdown of what JUDGMENT DAY means for the three groups moving forward.

What Happened in A.X.E.: Judgment Day?

JUDGMENT DAY kicked off when Druig, the Prime Eternal, deemed mutantkind excessively deviant, triggering the Eternals’ Prime Directive and leading them to attack Krakoa. This prompted the intervention of the Avengers, who worked alongside a group of rogue Eternals and Mister Sinister to activate a weapon capable of stopping Druig: the Celestial Progenitor, AKA Avengers Mountain. However, the Progenitor immediately turned against humanity and began judging those on Earth to determine whether the planet should be destroyed. After a day, the Progenitor deemed humanity unworthy of continued survival.

With help from Eros, the Eternals rallied and joined the Avengers and X-Men to fight the Progenitor. The Celestial, though, proved too much for any of them. Just when things seemed bleakest, the Eternal Sersi revealed to humanity the secret she’d long tried to protect: during their resurrection process, her people steal the life force of normal humans to return to life. After inviting humanity to pass judgment on her, Sersi was killed, though through the act she proved that anyone is capable of change. Ajak then challenged the Progenitor to judge itself. The powerful being determined it was unworthy and thus undid the damage it had done to Earth. Before returning to dormancy, the Progenitor gave Ajak godly powers, creating Ajak Celestia.