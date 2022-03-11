Discover the Victor of the Most Brutal Brawl in Marvel Comics History in the 'Banner of War' Finale

Be there when revelations about Hulk’s past and choices Thor makes about the future shake the Marvel Universe to its very core in HULK VS THOR: BANNER OF WAR! Check out the full list of issues below.



HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale 4/27



THOR #25 – “Banner of War” Part Two

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover A by GARY FRANK

Cover B by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 5/11



HULK #7 – “Banner of War” Part Three

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale 5/25

THOR #26 – “Banner of War” Part Four

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale 6/8

HULK #8 – “Banner of War” Part Five

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale 6/22

