The Cassidy Family History

To mark St. Patrick’s Day, we look back at the history of Marvel’s favorite Irish mutant family—the Cassidys! This complicated clan have ties that stretch all the way to the early days of the X-Men. Early, early. UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #28 introduced Sean Cassidy as the sonic screamer Banshee, while his cousin, the energy-manipulating Black Tom Cassidy, followed in UNNCANNY X-MEN #99. Sean’s daughter Theresa Cassidy, (later known as Siryn), would make her debut in SPIDER-WOMAN (1978) #37, showcasing the same flight and sonic screaming abilities as her dad.

The Cassidy family haven’t always been on the same page. Far from it. Sean and Black Tom have an epic rivalry dating back to childhood, further complicated by Sean’s inheritance over a sprawling family estate. But the move to Living Island Krakoa in the recent line of X-Men comics provides a second chance for all mutants. Krakoa has already allowed Sean and Theresa to cheat death. And, for Black Tom and his secondary plant-based powers, anything is possible in Krakoa’s organic landscape. Read this week’s X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #26 in the Marvel Unlimited app now to keep up with the Cassidys, and take a trip down memory lane with this family ledger of comic moments.

THE MAEVE OF HEARTS

Sean and Tom Cassidy have rarely agreed on anything, but there was one person who united them. Her name was Maeve Rourke, and she was the love of Sean’s life. Tom’s too, (although his love for her was more one-sided even while they dated). Regardless, Tom was Sean’s best man at his wedding to Maeve. Tom did that despite being heartbroken over losing the love of his life for good.

Perhaps the family could have moved past that. Unfortunately, Maeve was killed in a terrorist bombing while Sean was undercover on an assignment for Interpol during his service as an agent. X-FORCE (1991) #31 finally revealed what happened when Sean returned home months later. Sean blamed Tom for being unable to protect Maeve, even unleashing his sonic scream at Maeve’s grave site which badly injured Tom’s leg and left him with a limp for most of his life. The irony is that until Sean lashed out at him, Tom actually planned to tell him about his surviving daughter, Theresa.