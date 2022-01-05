Benjamin Percy and Adam Kubert Kick Their Wolverine Run into High Gear!

“Every time a new character or storyline is introduced in WOLVERINE, it feels like a fresh start and an opportunity for Ben and me to reinvent the wheel,” Kubert said. “WOLVERINE #20 is no exception with one exception. Deadpool's not a new character. Having drawn him before (most recently on the cover to DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1), I feel more like I'm visiting an old friend. Things change, yes, but our relationship stays the same. For me, DEADPOOL remains one of MARVEL's greatest characters. Featuring him alongside \|/OLVERINE doesn't get any better and I hope (and think) you'll feel the same… Bub!”

“I know this is impossible to fathom, but Adam Kubert has never been better,” Percy said of his legendary collaborator. “His mind-blowing layouts -- including a motorcycle action sequence for the ages -- are beyond comparison.

“Without giving away any spoilers, this is going to be an explosive and complicated year for the mutants,” Percy added. “You'll soon learn how the future of Krakoa (and mutantkind) is in peril, and Wolverine will of course be at the center of it all, slashing and hacking away.”

Wolverine and Deadpool. When these two get together, what force in the Marvel Universe would dare get in their way? Find out when WOLVERINE #20 hits stands on April 20.

WOLVERINE #20

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Teaser Variant Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

On Sale 4/20