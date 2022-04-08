Top 10 Sibling Pairs in the Marvel Universe

The twins Wanda and Pietro Maximoff are among the most high-profile siblings in the Marvel Universe. The Scarlet Witch possesses the ability to manipulate reality, along with impressive mystical powers. And Quicksilver can run at the speed of sound. The two of them faced a difficult childhood together, as they were experimented on by the High Evolutionary and deceived into believing they were mutants. During that time, they became one another’s most trusted friends and confidants.

As the question of whether Magneto was their true father arose, the two continued to be there for each other. In their early days, they joined Magneto’s Brotherhood of Mutants, but eventually saw the error of their ways, ultimately becoming Avengers. Wanda would later go through some noteworthy tumultuous periods, like when she created an ill-fated reality with the intention of granting people their heart’s desire in the event HOUSE OF M. Even in the aftermath, Pietro remained an ardent defender of his sister.