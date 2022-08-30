Beyond Amazing: Romita, Quesada, & Ramos on What It Takes to Draw Spider-Man

For Romita, it was not just the costume, but the character’s awkwardness, which was effortlessly captured by both Steve Ditko and John Romita Sr. “It was the awkwardness and the way Steve Ditko and then subsequently John Romita Sr. would draw the character was, according to Stan Lee, this is a different type of a cat. He's not as graceful as other characters. He's awkward. And maybe the conversation about the fact that he was an awkward teenager might have played into it. But the bent legs and the awkwardness compared to a Daredevil, per se.”

Quesada also discussed Ditko’s style of drawing, which has been instrumental since Spider-Man’s initial design, and drew a comparison to Daredevil as well. “Well, I think his style of drawing, there's a creepiness to him that's kind of cool, right?” he pointed out. “There's a…real big distinction between those two characters, even though they both leap across rooftops and do kind of the same thing, with the exception of sticking on walls and webbing.”

“But Daredevil is more of a gymnast,” he continued. “Spider-Man is just this sort of gangly, awkward, bendable kind of figure that is so fun to draw. But both of them take on different aspects, and that's what's fun about the Marvel Universe, right, is the fact that all these characters have very different attributes if you pay attention and do it right, which Johnny did.”

“I will admit that every time I have to draw Spider-Man in the traditional costume, which is also my favorite, I curse Steve Ditko because of that darn webbing,” he added. “That webbing is just—it's so hard to draw, especially around the mask and neck area. You guys know what I'm talking about, right, when the mask has to meet the costume and the back of the mask?”