Billy and Teddy Unite for 'The Last Annihilation: Wiccan & Hulkling' #1

In June's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15, fans learned that the dark threat behind The Last Annihilation is none other than Dormammu, Lord of the Dark Dimension.

The dreaded Doctor Strange adversary has merged with Ego the Living Planet and plans to use his powerful magical abilities to conquer space, forcing the galaxy to unite like never before. The saga began in July with GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #16, in which the dread Dormammu’s endless army of Mindless Ones put the Guardians to the test. The crossover continued in Ewing’s space-based X-Men title S.W.O.R.D., and now moves onto this special Wiccan and Hulkling one-shot.

Written by Anthony Oliveira with art by Jan Bazaldua and colors by Rachelle Rosenberg, the issue will feature the chaotic cosmic storm of The Last Annihilation—as well as quieter moments, like one of Billy and Teddy's first-ever interactions back in their high school days...

“It’s such a joy to be working on these characters who were such an important part of myself growing up," Oliveira told SuperHeroHype.com, "and getting to work with Al Ewing again as he tells this larger magnificent space opera is such a pleasure. He and editor Darren Shan have been so generous with their conversation and our mutual fondness for continuity deep dives means this one is a treasure trove for 'billyteddy' fans and old-school cosmic Marvel fans alike.”

