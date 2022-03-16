Everything You Need to Know About Black Cat's Schemes

During the crazy reality warp of HOUSE OF M, Felicia was one of Kingpin’s top assassins, pulling off heists and schemes at his behest. But she was also a double agent for Luke Cage’s Avengers and fed them info whenever possible. Although these events technically took place in an alternate reality of sorts, this characterization of Felicia was really true to her essence. She’s basically good at heart (probably?), but you’re never completely sure where she stands. She and Loki should totally do a buddy heist together!

Felicia Hardy is definitely a multi-layered character, and her nuances and shifting loyalties make her story a pretty interesting one to follow. We’re looking forward to seeing what heists and crazy escapades she pulls off in the future!

