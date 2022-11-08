Meet Aneka, a Dora Milaje Captain Turned Wakandan Revolutionary

ANEKA AND THE DORA MILAJE

Aneka debuted as a captain of the Dora Milaje in BLACK PANTHER (2009) #8 by Jonathan Maberry and Will Conrad. To prepare for an impending war with Doctor Doom, T’Challa tasked Aneka with developing a new fighting style for the Dora Milaje that would be particularly effective against Doombots. During the ensuing DOOMWAR (2010), Aneka led the Dora Milaje into battle when Doctor Doom and his allies attacked Wakanda, utilizing a fighting style that combined martial arts and sorcery with hi-tech Wakandan weaponry.

In the years that followed, Aneka continued to serve T’Challa in the Dora Milaje – at least until BLACK PANTHER: WORLD OF WAKANDA (2016) by Roxane Gay and Alitha E. Martinez. While teaching a new group of Dora Milaje initiates, Aneka met Ayo, and the two women developed a quick attraction toward one another. Due to her loyalty to T’Challa and an antiquated, unenforced Dora Milaje rule that made her his potential bride, Aneka was initially reluctant to embrace her feelings towards Ayo. Nevertheless, Dora Milaje leader Mistress Zola noted their attraction and often paired them together.

After Namor flooded Wakanda while under the influence of the Phoenix Force during AVENGERS VS. X-MEN (2012), Aneka and Ayo helped clean up the aftermath of the attack, which had a profound effect on them both. A tense encounter with a mourning citizen inspired the pair to confess their feelings for one another. However, they quickly found themselves in a disagreement: Ayo blamed T’Challa’s preoccupation with the Avengers for Namor’s attack, but Aneka still felt torn by her duty to Wakanda and T’Challa.

That changed when Aneka and Ayo witnessed their king take a meeting with Namor in the wake of his attack. Then, after Thanos attacked a vulnerable Wakanda during INFINITY (2013), Aneka, Ayo, and several other Dora Milaje severed ties with T’Challa and shattered their spears to show their dissatisfaction with their king, reaffirming their loyalty to Wakanda as a nation, not any one individual. Following this, Aneka and Ayo took a vacation in New York, where they worked through Aneka’s lingering doubts about their relationship. However, Aneka and Ayo were away when Thanos and the Black Order attacked Wakanda again and seemingly killed Shuri, which left both Dora Milaje members wracked with guilt.

After a desperate woman came to the Dora Milaje and asked for help against the Kagara village’s abusive Chieftain Diya, Aneka traveled to the town, where she freed its imprisoned women and killed Diya. Despite her good intentions, Aneka was arrested for killing a chieftain and sentenced to death by Queen Ramonda for the assassination.