Black Panther Comics to Read Now

The Black Panther mantle is a proud legacy worn by Wakanda’s finest leaders and protectors. A lineage stretching back millennia, many have used the role to foster Wakanda’s technological greatness and to defend its borders. The current Black Panther, T’Challa, has instead chosen to introduce Wakanda to the global stage as a super-powered ally and Avenger. Now, readers can get acquainted with Black Panther history, from the beginning to the present, with a sale on the Marvel Comics app boasting up to 67% off on over 60 must-read Black Panther series! From top tier creators like Ta-Nehisi Coates, John Ridley, and Roxane Gay, these Black Panther entry points take you inside the world of Wakanda, introducing you to its vast lore and pivotal players from Shuri, Killmonger, the Midnight Angels, the Dora Milaje, and more.

Read more about our top picks, great starting points for new readers or longtime comic fans!

National Book Award winner and New York Times Best-Selling author Ta-Nehisi Coates places King T’Challa at the forefront of change as Wakanda, the famed African nation of advanced technology and warrior traditions, enters a colossal new age. A superhuman group known only as “The People” pushes Black Panther and Shuri to move with the times... or get swept up. An artistically astounding run that co-stars Storm, Luke Cage, and Misty Knight. Follow this one up with “The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda,” AKA Black Panther in space.

Collects BLACK PANTHER (2016) #1-4, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52.